SJA dominates Wynberg-Allen Lit Fest ‘Le Mot Juste’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 5 Oct: Wynberg-Allen hosted the Inter-School Literary Festival, “Le Mot Juste”, on 3 October. A number of schools from Mussoorie and nearby areas participated in the various events organised in the festival. Events included in this year’s fest were The Cynthia Burrell Inter-School English Poetry Recitation, The S.N. Sharma Inter-School Hindi Poetry Recitation, The Rev Biggs Inter-School Spelling Bee, The TW Phillips Inter-School English Debate, The GD Lehmann Inter-School English Debate and The HG Meakin Inter-School Hindi Debate.

The jury that adjudged the various events in the competitions comprised Sushma Cornelius, Rev Lazarus Cornelius, Vishal Gupta, Shoorveer Singh Bhandari, Dr Sunita Rana and Dr Sudhir Gairola.

In the TW Phillips English Debate, Ira Gayatri Jha of St Joseph’s Academy won the Best Speaker Award and St Joseph’s Academy was overall winner in this debate. In the GD Lehmann English Debate, Akshat Gupta of St Joseph’s Academy won the Best Speaker Award and St Joseph’s Academy was the overall winner. In The HG Meakin Hindi Debate, Vinimesh Bairagi of St Joseph’s Academy won the Best Speaker Award and the overall winner was St Joseph’s Academy. The Rev Biggs Memorial Spelling Bee competition was won by St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun. In the Cynthia Burrell Inter-School English Poetry Recitation, Panna Jatraha of St Joseph’s Academy was the winner. Bhavya Soni of Shri Ram Centennial School won the SN Sharma Inter-School Hindi Poetry Recitation Trophy.

The overall trophy for the literary festival was awarded to St Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun. Wynberg-Allen School, being the host school, did not compete for the positions and prizes.