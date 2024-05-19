SJA Junior School holds Cultural Day, bids farewell to Principal Bro Jeyaseelan S

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 May: St Joseph’s Academy Junior School celebrated its Cultural Day with great fervour and enthusiasm, marking the auspicious occasion of welcoming its new principal, Bro Joseph M Joseph, here, today. The event, held on the theme “Save Mother Earth”, showcased a vibrant display of talent and cultural diversity, exemplifying the school’s commitment to holistic education.

The ceremonial welcome of Bro Joseph M Joseph was the highlight of the event, with outgoing principal Bro Jeyaseelan S, Community Leader Bro Asthinus, Bro JC Carroll, coordinators, and teachers extending warm greetings and best wishes to him.

The festivities commenced with a prayer led by Kindergarten Coordinator S Lepcha, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp symbolising enlightenment and knowledge. The cultural extravaganza unfolded with captivating performances by the students of Upper Kindergarten to class V, reflecting the rich tapestry of traditions and values.



From a devotional dance portraying Lord Krishna’s Leela to a Bollywood Walk of Fame featuring iconic actors, each performance captivated the audience. Class wise presentations on topics such as the life cycle of a butterfly and the importance of water conservation conveyed powerful messages intertwined with artistic expressions.

The event also featured musical performances by the junior school band, showcasing their talent and versatility with renditions of popular tunes. Bro Joseph M Joseph lauded the efforts of the students and faculty, expressing his admiration for their dedication and passion.

In a heartfelt farewell gesture, Bro Jeyaseelan was honoured by middle and senior school students with bouquets and cards, marking the end of his tenure. Reflecting on his legacy, Bro Joseph M Joseph expressed gratitude for his predecessor’s visionary leadership and pledged to uphold the school’s esteemed reputation.

The Cultural Day culminated with the rendition of the school song, uniting students and teachers with a harmonious melody of pride and unity.