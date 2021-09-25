SJVN bags 1000 MW Solar Power Project

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 24 Sep: SJVN has bagged a 1000 MW Grid connected Solar PV Power Project through Request for Proposal (RFP) floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma has disclosed that the company bagged the Project through Open Competitive Bidding Process for quoted capacity of 1000 MW at the maximum tariff of Rs 2.45 per unit.

Sharma said that SJVN bagged the full quoted capacity of 1000 MW at a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of Rs 44.72 Lakh per MW by Government of India. The Power generated from above Projects shall be solely for self-use or use by Government, government entities, either directly or through DISCOMS.

Sharma further said that SJVN participated in a VGF based competitive Bidding Process for Solar Project of capacity 5000 MW floated by IREDA.

The tentative cost of Construction and Development of this Project is Rs 5500 Crores. The project is expected to generate 2365 MU in the first year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 55062 MU.

Sharma reminded that, presently, SJVN has a total Installed Capacity of 2016.5 MW which includes 2 Hydro Power Plants of 1912 MW and 4 Renewable Power Plants of 104.5 MW (Two Solar Plant of 6.9 MW and 2 Wind Plants of 97.6 MW). Earlier, SJVN has bagged three Solar Projects totalling 345 MW in the State of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All these Solar Projects have also been bagged through Open Competitive Bidding.

Sharma further said that, with this allotment, SJVN now has 1345 MW of Solar Projects under execution. He stated that all these Solar Projects are scheduled to be commissioned by March 2023-24, which shall be a gigantic leap for SJVN’s Renewable Capacity.