SJVN celebrates Vikram Samvat 2079

SHIMLA, 1 Apr: SJVN today organised PRAVESH – Setting up of Priorities for Ensuing Year on the auspicious occasion of Bhartiya Nav Varsh 2079. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, inaugurated the function at Corporate Headquarters, here, in the presence of Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) SP Bansal and Director (Finance) AK Singh.

CMD Sharma shared the achievements of the company and motivated them to attain the realigned objectives in sync with New Shared Vision. He said that, in terms of growth of SJVN, Vikrami Samvat 2078 proved to be an exceptional year. During the year, the portfolio of SJVN grew from around 9000 MW to almost 17,000 MW. He congratulated SJVNites for their collective efforts resulting in surpassing previous power generation records. “In the latest achievement, we have clocked the highest ever power generation for the Qtr 4 in FY 2021-22 with 887.1 MU and for the month of March with 357.4 MU. With this achievement, SJVN has surpassed the previous best of 836MU in FY 2019-20 for Q4 and monthly generation of 310 MU in March 2015 from its Power Stations. Against the total Design Energy of 8700 MU, six Power Stations of the company have generated 9208.5 MU. In the current fiscal year, new quarterly generation records in Q2, Q3 & Q4 have been set and the Power Stations have also surpassed the monthly generation record in July & December 2021 and January, February & March 2022.”

He added that SJVN has achieved CAPEX utilisation target and expenditure of more than Rs 5250 crores has been incurred against the target of Rs 5000 crores.

During the Nav Varsh celebration event, Dr Ravi Prakash, Chair Professor, MDU, Rohtak, briefed about the importance and significance of Nav Varsh. On this occasion, students of Department of Yoga, Himachal Pradesh University led by Dr Apita Negi, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Shimla, and well known Kathak group led by Saurabh Chauhan captivated the audience with beautiful performances. The vote of thanks was proposed by S Patnaik, Executive Director, HR.

The event was also celebrated across all the Units of the company.