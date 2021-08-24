SJVN CMD declared ‘Distinguished Alumnus’ of Palampur Agricultural Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 23 Aug: Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur today presented a Scroll of Honour to Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, and honoured him as a distinguished alumnus of Ch Sarwan Kumar HP Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur.

The Governor, as Chancellor of the University, was presiding over the 16th Convocation function of the university.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was the Chief Guest, Shanta Kumar, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, was ‘Esteemed Guest of Honour’.

At the Convocation, among the 393-degree recipients, there were 21 scholars who received their PhD degrees, 8 were conferred Gold Medals, 110 students received their Master’s degrees and 262 students received their graduate degrees.

The Governor also presented Scrolls of Honour to the distinguished alumni of the University.

Nand Lal Sharma, an Alumnus of the University, was honoured for his outstanding contributions to the Administrative Services, the Power Sector, and his leadership of SJVN.

Born in an agrarian family on 12 February, 1964, at Dohak village in District Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh, Sharma after completing school from Government Senior Secondary School Lathiani (District Una), did his BSc (Agriculture) from the then College of Agriculture, Solan, in 1985. He completed his MSc in Agricultural Economics from CSK HP Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur in 1987. Nand Lal Sharma has also done a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from International Centre for Promotion of Public Enterprises (ICPE), University of Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Sharma started his career in 1989 as a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Officer. He worked in various capacities with the Himachal Pradesh Government before joining SJVN as Executive Director-Human Resources in July 2008.

Sharma was appointed Director (Personnel) SJVN in March 2011. During his tenure as Director (Personnel), he initiated and successfully established several Human Resource interventions in remodelling of its business plan. Taking charge as CMD in December 2017, Sharma has been in the forefront of turning SJVN into a diversified multinational power company with operation and construction of projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Starting out as a purely hydropower company, SJVN today has ventured into Thermal Power, Wind and Solar energy generation, and into electricity transmission also.

In his address, Governor Arlekar congratulated all the recipient degree holders’ meritorious students and urged them to serve the state and country in a selfless manner.

Others who attended the function included Speaker Vipin Parmar and Minister Virender Kanwar as Guests of Honour. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur released three books, one compendium and one report on the occasion.

Earlier, Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor CSKHPKV, welcomed the dignitaries. He also read out the annual report of the University.