SJVN CMD discusses hydro-projects with Nepal PM

SHIMLA, 3 Apr: Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, NL Sharma called upon Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Dueba in New Delhi. The Prime Minister of Nepal is on an official visit to India along with other Ministers and senior officers of Nepal.

Sharma apprised Prime Minister Deuba about the progress on the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project bring constructed by SJVN in Nepal. He also described the activities pertaining to preparation and approval of DPR for Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in a record time. SJVN is targeting commissioning the Arun-3 Hydro Project ahead of schedule and start the construction of Lower Arun Project as soon as requisite approvals are in place.

Sharma also discussed the development of the vast Hydro Potential of Nepal and benefits of adhering to One-basin One-Developer approach for faster and efficient execution of hydro power projects. The Prime Miinister appreciated the progress on the Arun-3 Project and assured his full support for optimum development of hydro power potential of Nepal.

CMD Sharma also met Pampa Bhusal, Minister of Energy, Nepal. Sharma discussed the progress on construction activities and issues related to Arun-3 and Lower Arun Hydro Projects.

Earlier, NL Sharma participated in a Special Session of Top CEOs of India with PM of Nepal organised by Confederation of Indian Industry. Top Business Leaders of India interacted with the PM and gave their suggestions and comments on enhancing mutually beneficial business relations between the two countries.

During his interaction, Sharma thanked the Prime Minister for resolving many issues on top priority and also suggested facilitating developers by simplifying the process of custom clearance of machinery and equipment meant for hydro projects. He also emphasised on the need for simplification of procedures in Nepal for remittances of currency payments from Nepal to India by contractors, vendors and suppliers of India.