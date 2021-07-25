SJVN CMD lays Foundation Stone of ‘Mini Smart Township’ in Buxar

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 23 Jul: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, visited the 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant in Bihar today. He laid the foundation stone of a ‘Mini Smart Township’ for the Power Plant.

Also present were Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), AK Singh, Director (Finance), and Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical). Sanjeev Sood, CEO, SJVN Thermal Pvt Ltd (STPL), was also present along with senior officials from SJVN & STPL.

Addressing the employees, Nand Lal Sharma said that the Mini Smart Township reflected the concern of SJVN’s management for its employees. The township will consist of Residential Buildings, Office Complex, Guest Houses, Sports Complex, Clubs, Hospital, School, Shopping Complex, Auditorium and Amphitheater. The township is being developed on Smart City Concept and Green Building Provisions are being incorporated. The Smart City will have State-of-the-Art concepts of Rain Water Harvesting System and Solar Panels for energy needs. The proposed township will comprise multi-storied dwelling units with enough open and green areas, walkways, parks and water bodies.

The Foundation Stone of the 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 March, 2019. Sharma also disclosed that the progress of the Project is being continuously monitored by Union Minister of Power & NRE RK Singh. He exhorted all stakeholders to enthusiastically strive hard to commission the Project prior to the scheduled timeframe.

He further stated that the 1320 MW (2X660 MW) Buxar Thermal Power Plant with Ultra Super Critical Technology is being developed by SJVN Thermal Pvt. Ltd (a fully owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited). The plant involves investment of around Rs 11,000 Crore. On commissioning, the plant will generate 9828 Million Units of electricity. He stated that every individual associated with activities of the Plant had to concertedly work towards commissioning the first unit by June 2023 and second unit by January 2024.

Besides this, Nand Lal Sharma along with other Directors and Senior Officers reviewed the progress of activities and inspected all the major components of the Plant. He appreciated the dedicated efforts of all associated in maintaining the momentum of works even in the difficult times of COVID-19.