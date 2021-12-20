SJVN CMD NL Sharma given ‘Him Rattan Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 19 Dec: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, has been conferred the ‘Him Rattan Award’ by Minister of Education, Language & Culture, Himachal Pradesh, Govind Singh Thakur. The award was presented at a function organised by Promoters of Social & Cultural Heritage, Himachal Pradesh, at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla.

The award was presented to Nand Lal Sharma in recognition of his exemplary contribution in the field of Administration & Power Sector. He has always been supportive of encouraging Talent and Socio-Cultural activities.

Sharma has been instrumental in transforming SJVN into a globally admired Transnational Company by envisaging a shared vision of installed capacity 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 for the company. SJVN presently has a portfolio of more than 11,000 MW and is expeditiously marching ahead towards achieving this vision.

On this occasion, Sharma appreciated the efforts of organisers in promoting talent from Himachal and ensured that SJVN would extend all kinds of support and help for further this endeavour and provide a stage to the talent from the state.