SJVN CMD NL Sharma greets Union Power Minister RK Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

SHIMLA, 8Jul: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, made a courtesy call on Raj Kumar Singh on his elevation as Cabinet Minister in Union Government for Power and New & Renewable Energy (NRE), today, in New Delhi. Sharma apprised the Minister about the progress of various projects of SJVN in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

During the interaction, the Minister expressed happiness at the progress of activities carried out by SJVN. He emphasised, “We have to achieve the target of 24X7 Power for All set by the Prime Minister well before the schedule while ensuring that the benefits of power and energy sector reach the common man.”

Nand Lal Sharma assured him that SJVN is committed to fulfilling the PM’s vision under the guidance of the Union Power Minister.

Nand Lal Sharma also met and congratulated Krishan Pal Gurjar for assuming charge as Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries. Sharma informed the Minister about SJVN and its ongoing projects in India and abroad.