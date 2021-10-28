SJVN holds talk on Vigilance Awareness & PIDPI

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 27 Oct: SJVN is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 26 October to 1 November. This year, the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is ‘Independent India @ 75 Self Reliance with Integrity’. In the series of programmes, SJVN today organised a talk on Vigilance Awareness & Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informer (PIDPI) Resolution.

Romesh Kapoor, Executive Director, SJVN, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Kapoor emphasised the role of every citizen in eradication of corruption from public life and urged everyone to come forward for making India Corruption Free by doing their bit. He further said that a corruption Free Self-Reliant India is what all are aspiring for the coming generations.

Ashok Tiwari, Additional DGP, Himachal Pradesh Police, through his elaborate and thought-provoking presentation made senior officials of SJVN aware of the subject matter. The views offered by him were widely applauded and appreciated by the audience.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Suresh Thakur, Executive Director, SJVN. While thanking the participants and speaker of the day Ashok Tiwari, he also appreciated the efforts put in by the Vigilance Department in organising the talk.

PIDPI Resolution of Government of India has authorised the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Ministries/Departments of the Government, as the designated authority to receive written complaints or disclosure on any allegation of corruption or misuse of office.