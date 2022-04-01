SJVN incorporates Green Energy Subsidiary

SHIMLA, 31 Mar: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, today announced that, in its pursuit of rapid capacity addition through new and renewable energy sources, SJVN has incorporated a fully owned Subsidiary Company, ‘SJVN Green Energy Limited’ (SGEL).

Sharma stated that the Subsidiary shall work in the verticals of Power Generation from Renewable Sources such as Solar Parks, Wind & Hybrid Projects, Battery Energy Storage System, Assets Creation in Wave, Biomass, Small Hydro (being RE) and Green Hydrogen based business ventures.

He said, “Incorporated with paid up capital of Rs 50 crores, SGEL shall work as a Special Purpose Vehicle of SJVN for the implementation of Renewable Projects countrywide. The incorporation of SGEL will actualise Government of India’s target of 500 GW capacity additions from non-fossil fuel resources by 2030.”

SGEL has been incorporated in compliance with the directions of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and approvals of Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The subsidiary shall have its registered office at Shimla.

This is another major milestone for SJVN after successfully operating two other subsidiary companies, namely SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt Ltd (SAPDC) for implementation of 900 MW Arun-3 Project and associated Transmission System in Nepal; and SJVN Thermal Private Limited (STPL), for execution of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

SJVN is adding significant capacities to its portfolio. At present, SJVN has a portfolio of more than 16,900 MW with presence in nine states of India besides Nepal and Bhutan. Besides generating power through hydro, thermal, wind and solar, SJVN has also diversified and ventured into Power Transmission and Power Trading.

The Subsidiary Company SGEL will commence its business operations shortly and will contribute to faster capacity addition of SJVN.