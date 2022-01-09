SJVN inks MoU with iDeCK

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 7 Jan: SJVN Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited (iDeCK), for providing Consultancy Services in the Renewable Energy Sector. SJVN and iDeCK will collaborate for the purpose of providing Consultancy Services for Development of Solar/Wind/ Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy Projects.

The MoU was signed by RK Gupta, Chief General Manager, Business Development, SJVN, and Ashish Kapoor, Senior Vice President, Business Development, IDeCK, in the presence of senior officials of both organisations.

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma stated that, under the terms of the MoU signed today, SJVN and iDeCK will identify Potential Consumers for purchase of Power from various Solar/Wind/Hybrid/Battery Storage Energy Projects; Conduct Due Diligence on Land title/Leasing arrangements besides providing assistance in obtaining clearances for land, obtaining project related approvals and technical consultancy, etc.

Sharma added that SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW capacity and has already bagged 1670 MW Solar Power capacity through competitive Bidding Process. SJVN has already established its footprint in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and in the neighbouring countries, Nepal and Bhutan. The company has also diversified in other fields of Energy Generation and Transmission.