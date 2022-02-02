SJVN registers highest ever Monthly Generation

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 1 Feb: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, announced today that the Power Stations of SJVN have transcended all previous Power Generation records for the month of January. The Power Stations have generated 290.47 MU in January 2022 exceeding the previous record of 277.63 MU achieved in January 2020. A growth of 10% has been registered in Power Generation in January 2022 compared to 265.69 MU in January 2021.

Sharma stated that, in another major accomplishment, 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station has surpassed its Design Energy of 6612 MU (90% dependable year) on 31st January 2022. This feat has been achieved with two months of the financial year still to go. For current FY, SJVN’s Power Stations have already generated 8612 MU during initial ten months against total Design Energy of 8700 MU. During three quarters of the FY, Plant Availability Factor of NJHPS & RHPS is best ever with 108.013% & 107.944%, respectively.

Sharma applauded the efforts of all SJVNites. “These achievements are the testimony to the technical expertise of our employees and Best-in-Class Operation & Maintenance practices adopted by our Operating Units. Despite of the impacts of global pandemic, our Power Stations have risen to the challenge and performed exceptionally well,” he declared.

He further said that the company has embarked on a fast-paced journey of harnessing renewable energy. Presently SJVN has the portfolio of more than 16000 MW, with 2016.50 MW installed capacity and rest under various stages of development.