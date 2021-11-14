SJVN signs contract for EPC of Parasan Solar Park

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 12 Nov: SJVN has entered into a Contract Agreement for development of 75 MW (AC) Solar Power Project at Parasan Solar Park, Uttar Pradesh, on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis with subsequent O&M for three years with M/s Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited, Noida. The contract was signed in the presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SP Bansal, Director (Civil), Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance) and Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical).

The contract was signed by SK Sood, General Manager, Electrical Contracts, SJVN, and Kartik Teltia, Director, Solarworld.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the EPC Cost of the Project is Rs 313.59 Crores, which has been awarded to M/s Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by August, 2022.

He added that SJVN bagged this project through competitive bidding held by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit for 25 years. The project will generate 168.343 MU energy annually with Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 25.06%. Parasan Solar Park is located at Tehsil Kalpi, District Jalaun, near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The CMD further said that, with this allotment, SJVN now has 1445 MW of Solar Projects under execution. He stated that all these Solar Projects are scheduled to be commissioned by Financial Year 2023-24, which shall be a gigantic leap for SJVN’s Renewable Capacity.