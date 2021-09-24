SJVN signs MoU on Skill Development with Institute of Technology, HPU

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 23 Sep: A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between SJVN and University Institute of Technology, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla on Skill Development. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, stated that this agreement is testimony to SJVN’s commitment towards holistic growth and development of society by providing opportunities to students of the State for Skill Development.

With the objective of capacity building and providing relevant industry exposure to the students of UIT, the MoU was signed by DP Kaushal, Executive Director, HR, SJVN, and Professor PL Sharma, Director, UIT, HPU, at SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Shanan, Shimla.

Sharma further stated that this MoU would not only go a long way in capacity building and skill development of budding technology graduates but would also promote joint research, innovation and exploration in the latest trends and various streams of Engineering & Technology.