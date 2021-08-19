SJVNL CMD conferred Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 by ICI

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 17 Aug: CMD, SJVNL, Nand Lal Sharma has been conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award Trophy’ for the year 2020 by Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla.

The trophy was presented during a function held at SJVN Corporate Headquarters today. Vyabhav Gupta, Regional Head, Ultratech Cement, Chandigarh, and VPS Jaswal, Chairman, Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla Centre, presented the trophy and Sulabh Sobti, in charge, Ultratech Cement, Shimla, was also present.

Nand Lal Sharma as Chairman of SJVN is spearheading the construction of as many as eleven projects of the company. Currently, SJVN has more than 20 ongoing projects with a generation capacity 10,000 MW of electricity in the pipeline.