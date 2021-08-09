SJVN’s 5 Projects generated record 1580 MU in July 2021

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

SHIMLA, 8 Aug: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, during his visit to the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station inspected the operational activities there. He expressed satisfaction with the operational performance and informed that SJVN has set records of Power Generation from all its generating units including renewable projects in the month of July 2021 with 1580 MU surpassing the previous record of 1563 MU in July 2020. In FY 2021, against total Design Energy of 8700 Million Units, of its five Power Stations comprising of two Hydro Power Stations in Himachal Pradesh, two Wind Power Stations and one Solar Power Station in Maharashtra and Gujarat it has established a new benchmark of generating 9224 million units of energy. Chairing a Review Meeting attended by Heads of Power Stations of NJHPS & RHPS, Sharma stated that the combined team efforts of the officials manning Operation and Maintenance of both the ‘Flagship Power Stations’ had enabled the Company to carve out new milestones in Power Generation. He stated that SJVN operates all of its Power Stations with the highest level of competence along International Standards. Indepth monitoring of Systems with Micro planning has enabled the mega Power Stations of SJVN to consistently exceed the Design Energy and highest machine availability. On 2 August, 2021, NJHPS generated highest Single Day generation of 39.397 MU and in July 2021 it registered highest monthly generation of 1216.565 MU. Likewise, Rampur Hydro Power Station also clocked in highest monthly power generation of 335.9057 MU in July 2021. Sharing the future plans of SJVN, Sharma stated that the Company had chartered a blueprint of its journey which is manifested in its ‘Shared Vision’ i.e 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040. He said that SJVN is executing 27 Projects in Hydro, Thermal, Solar and Wind sector in India, Nepal & Bhutan in which 6 are under operation, 8 are under construction and 13 projects are under Survey & Investigation. Expanding the horizon of its business vertical in Renewable Energy, SJVN has been entrusted with the responsibility of expeditious development of 880 MW Solar Park in Kaza in Spiti Valley by Government of Himachal Pradesh. During his visit to 1500 MW NJHPS, Sharma also inaugurated the Physiotherapy Centre at Project Hospital, Jhakri. He stated that SJVN had always been conscious of its social obligations towards people living in the vicinity of its projects. At NJHPS, an expenditure of Rs 6877.17 lakhs had been incurred till date for developmental and welfare activities for the people.