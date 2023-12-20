SK Das contributed much to Doon as an administrator 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Dec: A memoriam session was also held at the VoW literature festival on Sunday in the memory of Surjit K Das, (Feb 1949-Sept 2023) who passed away this year. This session was jointly organised by the Doon Library and Research Centre and INTACH. The session was titled ’The Man, the Legend’ under the ‘Tribute’ section. SK Das was the Sixth Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand. The session was curated and moderated by Anjali Bharthari. Ravi, Co-Convener INTACH, Uttarakhand, Dr BK Joshi, Advisor DLRC, and Col Duggal, Director, Kala Kendra, Aloke Lal, former DGP, Uttarakhand, shared their experiences of working with him. Also present was SK Das’ wife Vibha Puri Das, who retired as Additional Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand. She too joined the session and shared her thoughts as the wife and colleague of Das.

A heartfelt memorial to SK Das, “The Man, The Legend”, featured touching insights by Vibha Puri Das, who shared touching insights that his fervour for reading and writing originated during his time at St Stephen’s. Dr BK Joshi reminisced about their joint initiation of Doon Library, highlighting Das’s constant encouragement for the library’s growth. Col. Duggal remembered his vibrant enthusiasm towards the Arts and Kalakendra. Together, these heartfelt reflections painted a rich and diverse portrait of the legacies of these Legends of Doon in the hearts of those who knew and admired him.

Dr BK Joshi shared how Das as a patron of the Doon Library & Research Centre enriched the library by gifting his personal collection of global postal stamps and cartoons on Mahatma Gandhi.

Images of his contribution to Uttarakhand as District Magistrate, (Dehradun 1983) and during appointments as Secretary, Health, Forest, Home & Revenue were also screened. Books edited by him on Dr RS Tolia, Nalin D Jayal as well as ‘Footprints of Bengal in the Himalayas’ were on display. Video messages from his friends and colleagues were a part of the remembrance. It was an apt tribute to a person who was very well read, had a huge collection of books, was an author of two books, and a poet, at a literature festival held in the Doon Valley, which he very much loved and where he chose to settle.