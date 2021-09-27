Skatethon held at FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Sep: A ‘Skatethon’ (an 8 kilometre Marathon on skates) and an Invitational Uttarakhand State Road Race Championship was held at FRI to promote World Environment Health, today, in which 86 skaters took part from many reputed schools of the state. The main attractions of the event were a Saraswati Vandana on skates held under the training of famous dance guru Sonal Verma, a special professional dance show by Ajay Verma from Patanjali University, Haridwar, a skating rally, road races in different categories and open the skatethon near the main building of FRI.

The special guests were SK Thomas, Registrar of FRI, Sonal Verma of Hill Foundation and Jogender Pundir, who conducted the flag off. Madhukar Walia of Baru Sports Academy, Hari Bhandari of Doon Woods Global School and Kewal Singh Pundir distributed prizes and certificates. Amit Garg, President of Yatiskates selected top the 10 slogans and explained the importance of the environment.

The winners were: Best Slogans – Madhav, Shashika, Maitri Savakiya, Devraj Singh and Vansh.

In U-6-Adjustable-Boys-I, Shivansh-Quad-I-Arav Rotela-II-Naivaidhya, III- Mannat Nagar; Inline-I-Vrishank,II-Shourya; U-10-I-Viraz, II-Dhairya, III-Vansh Virmani; Inline-I-Krish, II-Jai, III-Tanmay Thapa;U-14-Quad-I-Aditya Johari, II-Saksham, III-Devang. Inline: I-Ishaan Sharma, II-Ashutosh, III-Wasu Goyal; Adjustable-Amartya; 14+Quad-I-Akshat Johari, II-Vasi-III-Siddarth Jain; Inline-I-Ajay,II-Prashuk Jain.

In Girls-Adjustable-U-10: I-Yashi Agarwal, II-Tanishi Agarwal; Quad-U-10-I-Oni, II-Nitisha,III-Amaryra Devli; Inline-I-Varnika, II-Tiana; U-14-I-Mimansha, II-Sanjoi, III-Divya, Inline-I-Anushri, II-Mrida Singh, U-16-I-Vini, II-Madu. Special performance awards were given to Ishaan singh, Ajay Verma, Avani Kapur, Nanika Mishra, Tanushri Rana of Hill Foundation School.

The Overall Championship was won by Tula’s International school, while Unison World School was second.

Amit, Akshay, Yati, Anjali, Mohite Jain, Pankaj Bhardwaj, Shivam, Ved, Sidhu, Abhi, Sanjay Singh, Shyam, Pankaj Sharma supported the event. Arvind Gupta and Anju congratulated all the winners.