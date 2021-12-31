‘Skill Development Caravan’ heads to Hyderabad

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Dec: A training caravan was flagged off today from the bungalow of Dr S Farooq, the President of the Himalaya Wellness Company, located in Okhla, New Delhi.

As part of an All India Educational Movement, the training caravan began with Tilawat-e-Quran Pak delivered by Maulana Abrar Islami Makki. This training caravan will complete its journey from Delhi to Hyderabad, Telangana, via Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Based on the theme of improving education, the country’s famous personalities are participating in this programme. Presiding over the programme organised on this occasion to carry forward this limitless tradition of Varun Syed Hamid, Dr Farooq said that, in the current situation, this caravan will create awareness about the Corona pandemic on following all government instructions.

Zafarul Islam Khan, former Chairman of the Minorities’ Commission of Delhi, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He said that special attention is needed towards skill development and technical education in this training caravan. The General Secretary of the institution, Muzaffar Rewa, and Additional General Secretary Abdul Rashid, in their statements appreciated the programme. The President and former Vice Chancellor Professor Khwaja Shahid, Vice President and Head of Shaheen Group, Dr Abdul Qadeer, Dr Mohammad Ilyas, Secretary of the Aslam Ahmed Sanstha, and members of the organisation also addressed the gathering.

Mamdoha Majid, Halima Sadia, Delhi High Court Advocates Rais Ahmed and Ejaz Ghori, Senior Journalist Mansoor Aga and his wife and many other personalities were present. The guests were welcomed by Mohammad Ilyas. Raees Ahmed proposed the vote of thanks.