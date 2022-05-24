Skilled Big Data Professionals in Demand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: Companies globally are in the lookout for real time data to analyse the market and gain more insight to help them better their performance. This need to be able to predict and plan has led to a surge in the demand for skills in Big Data and similar profiles. According to an employment trend report by Monster, 96% of companies are likely to plan to hire new workforce with relevant skills to fill future big data analytics related roles in 2022.

Muskan Handa, a final year student of BTech (Hons), CSE Big Data, at School of Computer Science, UPES, has been offered an annual package of Rs 48 lakh per annum from Microsoft which indicates the demand for roles in Big Data.

On being recruited by Microsoft, Muskan Handa said, “I performed well in the first round and to my delight they asked me to appear straight for the final round. Within 24 hours, I received my selection email, and I have never felt happier.” She has always wanted to pursue Big Data. She added, “The concept of Big Data has been around for a while, but it was not until recently that it has revolutionised the business world. What interested me is the role big data and analytics play in organisations looking to harness their business potential which made me choose this field.”

Similarly, industry giants like Amazon, American Express, Samsung, MX Player, Barclays India among many more are hiring students from UPES pursuing Big Data specialisations as software engineers, infrastructure engineer, app developers, data analysts among others.

Dr Sunil Rai, VC at UPES, said, “The demand for analytical roles is increasing and private and public organisations are hiring people with the ability to understand complex data and turn them into intelligent information.”

“Owing to our robust industry connect and alliances, we understand that tech enabled industries will flourish. We at UPES are therefore helping students’ skill and upskill themselves in these areas. We also provide them with interdisciplinary knowledge which further enables our students to land such impressive roles”, he added.