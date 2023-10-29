Skills of success taught by Professionals

Silver Jubilee Reunion held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Oct: In the panel discussion organised on the second day of Graphic Era Silver Jubilee Reunion alumni discussed the changing landscape of successful careers in industries. They shared their priceless thoughts on the skills required by youngsters in today’s competitive world.

They shared their experiences on the transition in the education system from earlier to the present times. Former students shared their views with the upcoming professionals on the challenges and job opportunities in different fields. Experts shared their views in a panel discussion organised in Graphic Era’s KP Nautiyal Auditorium. Working in Amazon, Amardeep Vishwakarma (BBA, Batch 1998), Sameer Goyal, Equity Knowledge Partners (BCA, Batch 1998), Anmol Jain, Amazon (Btech Mechanical Engineering, Batch 2010), Squadran Leader Himanshu, Bosch Pvt. Ltd. (Btech Mechanical Engineering, Batch 2010), Gangadhar Ashish, Unique Identification Authority of India (Betch Mechanical Engineering, Batch 2010) and Monica Mishra, Windy Street (MBA, Batch 2015) participated in the panel.They shared their experiences on the transition in the education system from earlier to the present times. Former students shared their views with the upcomingon the challenges and job opportunities in different fields.

To commemorate the Silver Jubilee Reunion, cricket matches were played on the ground of Graphic Era. Four Alumni teams participated in it.

The evening of reunion was painted more colorful with cultural programs. Organised in the Convention center the joyous event was made memorable with the Team”s Incredible western dance, Dehradun Bhangra Club’s Punjabi dance and African students’ folk dance. Impressed by the astounding folk dance performance of Team Devasthali, Chairman Dr. Kamal Ghanshala announced a cash prize of Rs. 51,000. The alumni did not stop themselves from showcasing their talent in the event. Aman Uniyal from Tech Mahindra, Tejasvi from National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, professional musicians Manasvi Vashisht and Suyash Singh and Nikhil Verma from Graphic Era mixed new feeling in the air.

In the program, Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that Silver Jubilee Reunion is a prominent addition to the celebration of Graphic Era’s glorious 25 years. Youngsters connected with Graphic Era and today in almost all countries of the world and are proving to be amazing professionals . Every day Graphic Era is adding to the new achievements and newer goals. Graphic Era family is also gracefully expanding. The addition to this field of service is connected with many challenges and gives all associated with the institution, inspiration to work harder with more responsibility. Alumni coming from all around the world, clicked photographs with Chairman Dr Ghanshala to preserve the amazing memories of this grand reunion. On their request Ghanshala sang many songs and was hugely applauded.

Graphic Era Group of Institutions’Chairperson Rakhi Ghanshala, Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor Graphic Era Hill University Dr Sanjay Jasola, Graphic Era Hospital’s Medical Director Dr Punit Tyagi and thousands of alumni and faculty members were present in the event.