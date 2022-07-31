SLBC holds meet on benefits of Atal Pension Yojana

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Jul: An outreach programme and review meeting was organised by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Dehradun, at Hotel Pacific, here, as per the instructions of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to expand the coverage of Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The event began with a welcome address by Narendra Rawat, Assistant General Manager, SLBC, Uttarakhand.

The programme was presided over by Ashish Kumar, Chief General Manager, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority. Rajkumar Singh, Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India Administrative Office-3, Dehradun, addressed the gathering and opined that maximum number of people should be motivated to get the benefits of AVY scheme.

Leading District Manager, HaridwarDehradun, and representatives of banks working in the state and BCs participated in the meeting. Addressing the gathering, Mohit Yadav, Assistant General Manager, PFRDA, stressed the need for social security schemes and urged more people to obtain the benefits of the scheme.

CGM Ashish Kumar described all the dividends to be received from Atal Pension Yojana and the features of that scheme. He specially mentioned the achievements of Uttarakhand under this scheme.

Banks doing excellent work under the scheme were mentored by PFRDA. The following progress has been registered under Atal Pension Yojana in the state of Uttarakhand: 464840 accounts have been opened till June 2022. Against the target of 155540 for the financial year 2022-23, 36916 accounts have been opened by the banks.