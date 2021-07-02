SMIH Cancer Surgeon Dr Pankaj Garg selected to international society

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Head of the Department of Cancer Surgery at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Senior Cancer Surgeon Dr Pankaj Kumar Garg has been selected as the national representative of European Society of Surgical Oncology and European Young Surgeons Alumni Group (EYSAC). Dr Pankaj Garg has been selected as the one and only representative for this international society from India.

Chairman of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences and Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Das has expressed happiness at Dr Pankaj Garg’s ‘outstanding achievement’. He expressed confidence that the Cancer Surgery Department of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital under the leadership of Dr Pankaj Garg would provide ultra modern health services to Cancer patients and prove to be their lifeline.

The European Society of Surgical Oncology was established in 1981. More than 20,000 members have been associated with this society. The mission of this society is to promote the study, research and treatment of Cancer so that the maximum number of patients can benefit the world over.

The ESSO Young Surgeons and Alumni Club (EYSAC) was established in ESSO Congress held at Bordeaux on 17 September, 2010, in order to provide guidance to new doctors. In 2018, 25 representatives from various countries were selected for a period of 3 years. Their terms ended this year. Thus, EYSAC has selected representatives from various countries for the next 3 year term (2021 to 2024). Dr Pankaj Garg will represent India for 3 years.