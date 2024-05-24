‘SNEHAM’, Summer Camp for Autism, to be held from 1 June

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 May: SPECS, Speaking Cube Online, Mental Health Consulting Foundation, and Kurmanchal Cultural and Welfare Council, Dehradun, are launching an initiative in the form of “SNEHAM” (Special Education Centre for Special Children) on 1 June. Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University, Uttaranchal University, Uttarakhand Open University, Grassroots Awareness and Technical Institute for Society (Gati), Irada Foundation, Smart Circuit Innovation Private Limited, Sambhav Parivar Manch, Shramyog, Manthan Wayfair Society, Anukriti are catalysing and supporting the programme as experts and advisors.

This was announced at a press conference held at the Uttaranchal Press Club, here, today. Kamal Rajwar (President, Central), Neeraj Uniyal, Pragya Thakur, Ram Tirath Maurya, Biju Negi, Alam Singh Rawat, Chandra Arya and Dr Brij Mohan Sharma, President, were present on the occasion.

The Camp will begin at Kurmanchal Cultural and Welfare Council, GMS Road, here, on 1 June at 9 a.m. The aim of “SNEHAM” is to empower the lives of special children. It will begin with a summer camp. Special children will be given training in earning livelihood, in addition to life skill activities, ao that their specialty can be given a new direction.

The camp will be organised under the supervision of experts. Senior psychologists and child development experts from SpeakingCub will contribute to Sneham.

Before this camp, SPECS has organised workshops for special children in various institutions including Uttarakhand Open University, Uttaranchal University, DAV PG College, Phoenix College, etc.

The Summer Camp will provide a wide range of developmental therapeutic activities, tailored to meet the individual needs of participants. Through hands-on sessions, children will have the opportunity to explore different therapeutic modalities, such as music therapy, skating, yoga, and physical exercise, to encourage their physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being.

The main objective of this camp will be essential life skills and livelihood training, thereby enhancing the vital knowledge and capabilities of the children to lead an independent life. From learning the basics of household chores to acquiring vocational skills, the camp aims to provide children with the tools they need to enrich their own lives.

A key component of the camp will be the inclusion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities, which will provide children with hands-on learning experiences and opportunities to develop critical thinking abilities such as problem solving.

The camp will also feature outdoor activities like nature walks, team building exercises, and recreational games while encouraging social interaction, physical exercise, and sensory stimulation in the natural environment.

In India, it is estimated that around 18 million people have Autism. The estimated prevalence of Autism is 1 in 68 children in India, with boys more commonly affected by Autism. The male-to-female ratio for Autism stands at 3:1, according to a 2021 study published in Indian journal of Pediatrics, reports India Autism Centre.