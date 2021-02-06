Snowfall brings cheer to Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 5 Feb: Heavy snowfall here has brought joy for tourists and the locals; on the other hand, there has also been trouble. Vehicles were unable to ply in the morning due to frozen snow on the road. The road had become slippery. Two-wheelers also had a lot of problems in moving. Vehicles transporting essential goods could not reach here in the morning, inconveniencing the people.

Police personnel were deployed at several places to help the people. Mussoorie Kotwal Devendra Aswal said that, in view of the snowfall, additional police force had been deployed.

After the snowfall reported in Mussoorie and Dhanaulti, the influx of tourists in Mussoorie constantly increased since the morning. People could be seen capturing the snowwhite sheet of snow in their cameras. And taking selfies, they threw snowballs at each other. Tourists visited Dhanaulti, Bura Khanda and Lal Tibba near Mussoorie. Hoteliers are very happy, as are the shopkeepers due to the snowfall.

Cold conditions have hit the low-lying areas. Many locals did not leave their homes due to the freezing cold. Special care is being taken by SDM, Mussoorie, Manish Kumar with the help of the police, that tourists coming from outside the country and abroad do not face any problems. Efforts were also made to remove the frozen snow on the roads with the help of JCBs so that traffic could be restored.

Snowfall continued in Mussoorie on Friday, which saw a huge increase in tourists. For safety, police closed the Dhanaulti-Mussoorie route near Suvakholi, while people visiting Lal Tibba were also stopped by putting up a barrier at Picture Palace. The road was also closed near Laxmanpuri so that tourists do not get stuck in the snow. Mussoorie Mall Road also experienced snowfall throughout the day, which was enjoyed by the tourists. Mussoorie Gandhi Check, Picture Palace and Tehri Bypass were jammed due to heavy rush of vehicles, which the police had to work hard to organise.

There is hope that in the coming weekend in Mussoorie, the influx of tourists will increase.

On the other hand, a Bolero jeep of the Municipal Council went out of control and hit three taxis parked on the road.