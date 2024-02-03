Snowfall continues in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Feb: Snowfall continued for the second day in several parts of Uttarakhand. While it snowed heavily in the higher reaches of the state, light snowfall was also recorded in places such as Nainital, Mussoorie and Dhanaulti and Surkanda Valley, too. While heavy snowfall has caused some inconvenience in places such as Harsil, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath in Garhwal and some areas in Kumaon, light snowfall in places like Mussoorie, Nainital, Dhanaulti has brought cheer among the tourists in these places and among the hoteliers. Road closures was reported from several places in the higher locations of the state due to snowfall.

As the weather worsened last evening in the state, tourists started flocking to places such as Mussoorie and Nainital in large numbers. After the snowfall, they were seen enjoying snow in Nainital, Mussoorie and Dhanaulti, etc. This was the first snowfall of the season in Mussoorie leading to a sharp dip in the mercury. A heavy hailstorm was witnessed late last night in Mussoorie and some other places. In the morning, it was fog led by rains which lit up the faces of the tourists and the hoteliers in these places. Last year, there was no snowfall in Mussoorie.

At the same time, Char Dham sites recorded continuous snowfall over the past 48 hours. About one and a half feet of snow has accumulated in Kedarnath Dham. Many hill roads are closed. Gangotri-Yamunotri and Badrinath highways are also closed due to snowfall. BRO is reported to be busy opening the Gangotri National Highway. The Yamunotri National Highway has been blocked beyond Phool Chatti. NH team is working to open the route. Due to snowfall, Lambgaon Motor Road is closed near Chowringhee Khal. The Badrinath motor road is blocked beyond Hanuman Chatti due to snowfall. Mandal Chopta Motorway is closed since morning near Dhoti Dhar.

Snowfall continued throughout the day in Kedarnath, due to which about one and a half feet of snow has accumulated. This is the highest snowfall in a single day in Kedarnath in the last four months. At the same time, there was light rain in the low-lying areas late last evening and almost throughout the day today.

Meteorologists say that if the activity of north-west winds remains strong in the first week of February, then cold wave may persist for some days, otherwise there will be no significant drop in the temperature. There is a possibility of hailstorm along with lightning in some districts over next two days. While Friday is likely to remain clear, more rains and snow may be recorded between 3 and 5 February in many parts of the state.