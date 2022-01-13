Snowfall leads to influx of tourists

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 12 Jan: The first light snowfall of the year here lit up the faces of tourists. Lal Tibba, Dhanaulti, Surkanda Devi and hill areas around Mussoorie have received snowfall. Due to this, there has been a sharp drop in the temperature and people taking measures against the cold.

The influx of tourists has led to long traffic jams, causing a major convenience.

The tourists are eager to see this beauty of nature as snowfall increases the pleasure of visiting Mussoorie manifold. Tourists are reaching in large numbers in Mussoorie and surrounding areas. The tourists are being stopped in Mussoorie by the administration and police due to the crowds in Dhanaulti and Suvakholi, so that there is no traffic jam and they do not have to face problems.