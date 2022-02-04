Snowfall raises spirits in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 3 Feb: After the snowfall in Mussoorie, today, people’s faces have blossomed. The influx of tourists has started increasing. With the first snowfall of the year in Mussoorie, tourists are thrilled. Locals urged everyone to come to Mussoorie to enjoy this natural beauty. Local shopkeepers said that they were waiting for snowfall for a long time. They were very disappointed as there was no snowfall in Mussoorie, but it had finally taken place. The rush of tourists would also increase their business.

The police and administration are fully alert regarding the snowfall, and special arrangements have been made to ensure that the tourists and local people do not face any kind of problem.

The cold has increased a lot and people are resorting to bonfires and extra warm clothes. The local administration has arranged bonfires at the main squares of Mussoorie so that the poor and working class can get relief from the cold. Police said that, if there is a lot of snowfall in Dhanaulti, then people will not be allowed to go there unnecessarily. Only those who have booked rooms in hotels or local people will be allowed to go. In Mussoorie, also, the police will improve the traffic system. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall in the higher areas for the next two days, while there is a possibility of light rain in the lower areas.