Social Activist Anuradha Dhar passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Apr: Anuradha Dhar, the noted Social Activist of Doon, passed away on 22 April at her residence, here, in Jakhan at the age of 81. She rendered years of social service for the uplift of girls and women from the weakest section of society.

She started social work at the tender age of 17 years in Margherita, Assam, in the labour lines of the Tea Gardens, where she promoted Cleanliness, Health Care, Training in Sports, Literacy and Vocational Activities amongst them.

Born on 20 April, 1940, in Srinagar, Kashmir, she got married to Barrister KK Dhar and, after her husband joined the Oil and Natural Gas Commission as its Secretary and Chief of Vigilance and Security, she shifted to Dehradun.

Noticing Mrs Dhar’s selfless devotion, sincerity and dedication to social work, Shobhana Wahi, wife of Chairman, ONGC, Col SP Wahi requested her to team-up with her in starting the ONGC Polytechnic for Women, as also other Social and Welfare activities undertaken by the ONGC Ladies Social Welfare Association. She worked endlessly under the guidance of Mrs Wahi and, in the year 1987, ‘The ONGC Polytechnic for Women’ came into existence. Ever since Mrs Wahi left Dehradun in 1989, Mrs Dhar continued the mission with a zeal to fulfil their dream. She was Advisor, ONGC Ladies Social Welfare Association, and Member, Governing Body , ONGC Polytechnic for Women, and gave a new direction to all that is good for the welfare of the Polytechnic along with Jatinder Peters, Principal, ONGC Polytechnic.

A block in the ONGC Polytechnic for women has been named after her as the Anuradha Dhar Block.

She was presented the “ONGC Millennium Watch” by the ONGC Administration for her landmark contribution to the ONGC Polytechnic for Women.

Due to her peerless job as a Social Activist, she was presented the prestigious “Uttaranchal Ratna” Award in 2003 by the All India Conference of Intellectuals.

She was also presented the “Woman of the Year 2000” Award by the American Biographical Institute (ABI), USA.