Social media monitoring of Depts will be done at highest level: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Apr: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a workshop on “Role of Social Media in Good Governance” was organised at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office here today. More than 50 departments and state government undertakings participated.

During this workshop, the top 3 most active departments on social media were honoured by Ravi Bijarniya, Deputy Director, Information. Those honoured included the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Smart City Dehradun and the Home Guard & Civil Defence Department. It was stated at the workshop that social media related activities of various departments would be reviewed every three months.

In the workshop, the queries raised by the designated social media representatives of various departments were resolved satisfactorily. Important information was shared by the Chief Minister’s social media team to make the website of various departments more attractive, useful and user friendly. In the workshop, important information was shared by the experts to make the social media platform more responsive and informative.

Information was also provided on how Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s resolution for simplification and disposal can be implemented through social media. Along with this, the departments were also made aware of the important tools and tactics for better use of social media for quick redressal of public problems. A detailed lecture was also given on the role of social media in good governance.

More than 150 social media representatives of all the departments, including representatives of the Chief Minister’s Office, the nodal information department of the workshop were present at the workshop.