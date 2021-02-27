‘Socially Responsive Cell’ inaugurated at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: A ‘Socially Responsive Cell’ was inaugurated today at Graphic Era Deemed University to promote its social concerns and to connect these activities with the corporate world. The aim of this year is to connect teachers and staff with the students and social concerns of the university.

Inaugurating the GESRC Cell, Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh Rawat, father of the Maiti movement, said that the participation of students in voluntary organisations could play an important role in the field of social service. Nature, today, in the form of disasters was indicating the impact of irresponsible human behaviour. This is the time when students should understand their responsibility towards the earth and work for it.

Expressing concern over environmental issues like bursting of glaciers, forest fires and water crises, he called upon the students to understand their social responsibility. The inauguration ceremony of this cell, set up at the initiative of the Graphic Era Management Department, also greeted the representatives of HelpAge India, Mamta social organisation, Balaji Seva Sansthan, Agnes Kunje Society, Saraswati Jan Kalyan, Waste Warriors, Himwant Foundation, New Vision Foundation and Next Education Society.

Prof Dr RC Joshi, Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr RK Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor, HN Nagaraja expressed their views in this ceremony.

NCC cadets and students of NSS as well as Head of Department of Management Dr Navneet Rawat, Professor Girish Lakhera, Capt Rajshree Thapa, Deepa Verma, Dr Leena Sachdeva and others were present on this occasion.