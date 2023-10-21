Society should discourage begging: Prof Surekha Dangwal

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 19 Oct: Beggary is a heart-wrenching issue that continues to persist even in the modern societies despite a fairly good social protection programmes. The city of Dehradun is no exception to this worst form of living. Due to lack of systematic data and research studies, it is difficult to assess the number of those engaged in various forms of begging in the city. This poses a big challenge to make programmes for the rehabilitation of beggars in alternative forms of livelihoods with dignified lives in states like Uttarakhand. The weak interdepartmental coordination further slows the progress of making the city beggar-free.

While delivering her inaugural address in the Consultative Workshop on Impoverished Beggary in Dehradun, organised by the Department of Economics, Doon University, Dr Geeta Khanna, Chairperson, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights reiterated that beggary can only be eradicated through effective rehabilitation measures aimed at entire family to ensure dignified life.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof Surekha Dangwal , Vice Chancellor, Doon University highlighted the importance of convening this workshop and leveraging the collective expertise to create positive change in Dehradun. She also emphasised the importance of data collection, analysis, and policy implications for beggars and pleaded for society ’s support in the rehabilitation of beggars through their generous support to institutions engaged in such works.

While welcoming the participants of the workshop, Prof Mamgain outlined the objectives of the workshop and argued that most of those indulged in begging are from other states. Due to this the rehabilitation measures are generally impractical. He with many other distinguished participants argued that in such situation, making rehabilitation measures are rather impractical. It was suggested to use the universal social protection schemes such as One Nation-One Ration Card for food security and Right to Education for enrolment of children in elementary schools.

Several important observations came forth during the discussions in the workshop. Beggary is a complex family structured syndrome where childen and women of the family engage in beggary and male members do petty livelihood activities. Due to constant surveillance, rescue operations for children and operations by police, beggars also changed modus operandi. Now they disguise themselves as rag pickers, balloon sellers, pen sellers or such petty commodity sellers. That gave birth to ‘Disguised Beggary’ where main USP of selling product is emotive expression of helplessness or poverty not the product itself. Drugs or substance use is becoming rampant. and thus impact their physical and mental development. Children, who should be protected, nurtured, and educated, are often seen on our streets, and exposed to the harsh realities of life and get involved in begging as a family decision. Measures to educate their children often do not succeed as their families are not willing to do so. There is a need to relook into different legislations and Standard Operating Procedures aimed at women and child welfare. Above all, coordinated efforts through strong political will are necessary among states from where beggars originate and the destination states.

In his concluding address, HC Semwal, Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Uttarakhand appreciated the initiative of Department of Economics, Doon University for finding answers to the questions relating to nature, forms and causes of beggary and rehabilitation polices and measures to eradicate this inhumane practices of living, by undertaking a comprehensive study under the leadership of Prof Mamgain. He hoped that the findings of the study will be extremely useful for the evidence-based policy action not only in Dehradun but other parts of the country.

Dr MS Mandrwal, Registrar, Doon University and one of the Coordinators of the study extended the vote of thanks to participants of the workshop.

The workshop was attended by state government officials from Women and Child Development Department, Anti Human Trafficking Police, Social Welfare Department, State Child Protection Committee, and representatives of civil society organisations such as Bachapan Bachao Andolan, Asra Trust, Mahial Morcha and Bhuvaneswari Mahila Ashram.