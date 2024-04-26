Socio-economic survey promised by Cong has nefarious designs: Naresh Bansal

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 24 Apr: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, Naresh Bansal today sought to warn the people about the “dangerous intentions of Congress” regarding its promised Socio-Economic Survey. Addressing a press conference at BJP State Headquarters here, today, Bansal alleged that the Congress has come up with a hidden agenda to grab people’s property, which has been revealed by Congress family advisor Sam Pitroda. He challenged Congress to accept its hidden truth or remove the promise of Socio-Economic Survey from the manifesto.

It may be recalled that Sam Pitroda in a recent video had praised the “US Laws” regarding Inheritance Tax and recommended that same be implemented here.

Quoting Sam Pitroda, President of the Overseas Congress, Bansal claimed that the dangerous intentions of the Congress Party are coming out openly one after the other. Reminding that Pitroda is one of the main advisors to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and that he had been an advisor to his father, the late Rajiv Gandhi, too, Bansal also reminded that sometime ago, Pitroda had also pressed for more taxes on the middle class. Now he has gone a step further by “advocating” Inheritence Tax on property inherited from the parents.

Bansal claimed that in case such a law is implemented, the children will not get the wealth that their parents have accumulated through sheer hard work and that will be snatched away from them by the Congress led Government. Bansal claimed that the mantra of Congress is to snatch from the common person and slap ever more taxes on the common person.

He alleged that, since the sixties, Congress had used appeasement politics as a weapon to win elections and that the BJP has been fighting against this for years. Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the agenda of development in the country, after which Congress is continuously losing. Now Congress once again wants to move forward on the basis of appeasement. Congress and its alliance partners are now eyeing the earnings of the middle class and they want to lay their hands on this property.

Reminding about the Socio-Economic Survey promised by Congress in its manifesto, Bansal claimed that the Congress government will investigate how much property each citizen has and then the government will take possession of this property and distribute it to others. The mangalsutra of women will no longer be safe.

The senior BJP leader also alleged that these family based people (Congress leaders) have created an empire by looting the country. Looting the public money is what Congress considers as its birthright. That is why Congress is plotting an economic survey, due to which FDs made for the future of children, ancestral houses, property in villages, everything will be captured in the name of survey. He also reminded that Congress leaders have been stating since 2006 that Muslims have the first right on the country’s resources and therefore one can get a fair idea to whom this snatched wealth will be distributed. The Caste survey is also part of this agenda. Bansal claimed that Congress has stated in its manifesto that there is no place for majoritarianism in the country, but for minorityism. The Congress manifesto also states that it will be ensured that banks provide institutional loans to minorities. It will also be ensured that minorities get a fair share of opportunities without any discrimination in employment, education, health care, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports and cultural activities. This, Bansal claimed is meant to ensure reservation for Muslims on the basis of religion, which has been attempted four times by the Manmohan Singh government of UPA and five times by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Bansal reminded that Congress has done this before also. The then Congress governments led by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had passed similar laws in 1963 and 1974 to confiscate people’s earnings. The name of the scheme was Compulsory Deposit Scheme Act. Under this, all taxpayers, property holders and government employees had to deposit 18 percent of their earnings with the government. The deposited amount remained in the government treasury for 3-5 years. Surprisingly, when this law was brought in 1974, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh used to be the Chief Economic Advisor, Bansal further reminded.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that Congress wants to create another partition of the country. Once again Congress wants to work on a plan to give minority Muslims the first right on the country’s resources. Under which Muslims will also be included in the list of Scheduled Caste, Muslims will be given a separate 15 percent reservation in government jobs, OBC reservation will be divided on the basis of religion and Muslims will be given a separate 6 percent. Former PM Manmohan Singh’s statement regarding the first right on the resources for Muslims was also made in December 2006. Retired Chief Justice and Congress leader MP Ranganath Mishra was also recommending SC reservations for Muslims.

He reminded that Ambedkar had made it clear that in case there is reservation, it will be for the Dalits and the tribals but the vote bank hungry Congress did not care about this belief of Ambedkar.

Bansal said, while today’s government wants to empower the country by increasing people’s earnings, but at the same time, the Congress governments wanted to develop the country by confiscating people’s earnings. He clarified that the BJP is aiming to alert everyone about Congress’s divisive policy of looting the public.

In this press conference, State General Secretary Aditya Kothari, co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi, state spokesperson Kamlesh Raman and Dr RP Raturi were prominently present.