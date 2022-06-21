Soldiers, families will get best facilities, all military welfare homes of state will be refurbished: Ganesh Joshi

On the completion of 100 days of the government, foundation stone will be laid for the reconstruction of Sainik Welfare Homes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 Jun: “Our government is committed to provide best facilities to the soldiers coming home on leave and their families in military residence homes. When I was a soldier, I have seen that in rest houses I had to sleep in bunk beds. Since then many facilities have increased till date. But the condition of almost all the military rest houses in the state today is not such that our soldiers coming on leave can bring their families to live there with honor and pride and good facilities and hospitality. That’s why we have planned that all 37 Sainik Rest Houses in the state should be made more comfortable to live in.” This was stated by the state’s military welfare minister Ganesh Joshi.

Today, in his camp office, with the officers of Sainik Welfare Department, he discussed the work plan for renovation of all 37 Sainik Rest Houses in the state. He said that according to the availability of the budget, in the first phase, a plan has been made for the reconstruction of the Sainik Rest Houses at Haldwani, Tanakpur and Pithoragarh in Kumaon and Gopeshwar in Garhwal located on the rail head.

Under this, on the occasion of the completion of the first 100 days of the state government, the foundation stone of the new construction of rest houses of Gopeshwar and Tanakpur will be laid by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 30.

Apart from this, it was suggested by the Director Sainik Welfare that the pre-recruitment training given to the youth can be conducted from “War Widow Boys and Girls Hostel”, because there are adequate facilities for accommodation and practice of 50 trainees. The Sainik Welfare Minister said that he himself would discuss the matter with the Colonel of the Regiment, Garhwal Rifles.

During this discussion, Director Sainik Welfare Col BS Rawat and Superintending Engineer of Drinking Water Nirman Nigam SK Pant were also present.