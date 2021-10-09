Solo cycle journey flagged off to Kanyakumari

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: A solo cycle journey from ‘Himalaya to Hind Mahasagar’ was flagged off today from ISBT to Kanyakumari.

The adventure enthusiast, Vijay Pratap Singh, started his solo journey with the mission to spread awareness on a clean and green Earth. This mission is to motivate youth of the nation to take up outdoor activities as a hobby and become involved in environmental issues.

As part of the youth wing of ‘Terriers Frontline Welfare Foundation’, he shall spread awareness about the Territorial Army, which youth can join for nation building. The Territorial Army is a part of the regular Army, which both male and females can join between the ages of 18 and 42 years.

The event was flagged off at 6 a.m. from ISBT, here, by Col (Dr) HRS Rana and Doon’s cyclists joined the event. They wished Vijay Pratap Singh a safe and successful journey.