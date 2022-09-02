Sonika assumes charge as VC MDDA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: District Magistrate Sonika today also assumed charge as Vice-Chairperson Mussoorie Dehra Development Authority (MDDA). Later, she also held a meeting with the Uttarakhand Housing and Urban Development Authority and MDDA officials and discussed the integrated system and data sharing between the two authorities.

Holding a review meeting of MDDA, Sonika directed that a system ought to be developed to ensure that the common person does not face any inconvenience while getting work done. She also sought information about the Single Window System while visiting the online dashboard of MDDA.

She was told at the meeting that approval of maps was also pending even at the level of architects in a large number of cases. She summoned a meeting of registered architects at the MDDA and directed them to fix the time limit to expedite the works.

She further directed that model house plans be made for plots up to 500 square metres so that applications do not take time for approval by MDDA through online medium. She directed that in case of any archival deficiency in respect of any map, then the applicant and the architect concerned be informed over SMS so that they could get it fixed in time.

Secretary, MDDA, Mohan Singh Barnia, Uttarakhand Housing and Urban Development Authority PC Dumka, Senior Finance Officer, MDDA, Smriti Khanduri, Executive Officer Gupta along with other MDDA officers were present.