SP Raturi Memorial Panel Discussion held on challenges facing journalism in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 May: In a befitting tribute to journalist, writer and Gandhian, Satya Prasad Raturi, on his 115th birth anniversary, a panel discussion and interactive session was organised on Sunday.

The late Satya Prasad Raturi was the Editor of Himachal Saptahik and Mussoorie Times and penned several books on Uttarakhand – Garhwal Gatha, Dharti ka Janm, Hamara Garhwal, and Tehri ke Jan Sangharsh ki Swarnim Gatha. When he died in 2006 at 98, he was writing his autobiography, ‘Ek Patra aur Patrakaar ki Kahani’. Even though he couldn’t complete his book, his legacy lives on through his writings.

Leeladhar Jagudi, writer and Padma Shri awardee, who was the Chief Guest at the event, said, “Some of my earliest poems were published in Satya Prasad Raturi’s newspaper Himachal Saptahik. If someone knew how to inspire the next generation, it was him. Raturiji focused his energies on and wrote extensively for Uttarakhand. He wrote not just as a journalist, but also as a litterateur.”

Special Guest Yogesh Bhatt, State Information Commissioner and former journalist, emphasised, “An event like this is the need of the hour. There was a time when journalism had a purpose and involved intellectuals. Sadly, journalism today has become purposeless. We are the ones responsible for the external and internal changes.”

The panel discussion was moderated by award winning journalist Rahul Kotiyal. The Founder Editor of Baramasa, Kotiyal kept the panelists, and the guests engaged through the session.

The panelists consisted of Jay Singh Rawat of Amar Ujala, Jyotsna of Sahara Samay, veteran journalist Rajiv Nayan Bahuguna, and Dr Harsh Dobhal.

Jay Singh Rawat, who has been a journalist and writer for 45 years, said, “Media is the reflection of society and helps document it. The world is now a global village. Quite a few things have changed but several challenges remain. The biggest challenge now is reliability.”

Rajiv Nayan Bahuguna spoke his unabashed style. Bahuguna, who has worked with Rajasthan Patrika and Bihar Khabar, among several other media organisations, said, “In both these places, all festivals and cultures are not just celebrated but are also written about in the newspapers. Garhwali, Jaunsari, Kumaoni newspapers or films can never be as successful if there isn’t enough effort. What is needed is the dialect – the idioms should all be used, even if in Hindi.”

Dr Harsh Dobhal, visiting Professor, School of Media and Communication Studies, Doon University, spoke on how journalism has changed with technological advancements. “In the past 20-30 years, the media story has grown exponentially. Sadly, media is now run as a business. Journalism is earning through non-journalistic means. If the fourth pillar needs to be alive, government needs to play a part.”

With more than two decades of experience in electronic media, Jyotsna of Sahara Samay, declared, “An event like this just before Hindi Journalism Day is crucial. Media channels are now opening by the dozen as investments. What is needed is pro-people writing, writing on issues closer to people.”

Others present at the event were former DGP Anil Raturi and Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Padamveer Singh, SIDH Founders Pawan Gupta and Anuradha Gupta, Ghanshyam Smriti Evam Kalyan Samiti’s Shashi Bhishan Joshi, Social Development for Communities Founder Anoop Nautiyal, Samay Sakshya founder Ranoo Bisht, Dr Yogambar Singh Barthwal, Yogesh Dhasmana, Madan Duklan, and Aranya Ranjan.

The evening wound up with the dignitaries, well-wishers, friends and family remembering Satya Prasad Raturi.