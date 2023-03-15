Sparkling performances mark the founder’s day celebrations at Swami Rama Himalayan University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: The three- day celebrations ‘Himotsav 2023’, commemorating the founder’s at Swami Ram Himalayan University (SRHU) were filled with rare joie de vivre.

Gaiety and cheerfulness marked the colorful and exuberant performances by students. They won hearts with their rollicking participation in song and dance presentations.

Gaiety and cheerfulness marked the colorful and exuberant performances by students. They won hearts with their rollicking participation in song and dance presentations.

Garhwali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Nepali dance sequences with special emphasis on Indian Folk were the highlights on the closing day .

Vice-Chancellor SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, extended best wishes to the students and wished them a shining future.

Vice-Chancellor SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, extended best wishes to the students and wished them a shining future.

Dr Dhasmana inaugurated the closing day ceremony of 'Himotsav-2023' on Tuesday, by lighting the ceremonial lamp in front of the portrait of the founder Dr. Swami Rama .

The evening began with a Gujarati devotional song ‘Shubharambh’ by Mamta Group from Himalayan School of Paramedical Sciences. Next BPT’s Amisha Group gave a powerful presentation of Shiv-Tandav.

B.Sc OT Shivani Group dedicated its presentation to the legendary actor of Bollywood, Govinda. Anshika Group from Nursing College spread the hue of Nepali culture. Aisha Group from BRIT enthralled the audience with a Marathi dance.

The students cheered by clapping on the Bollywood Hip-Hop dance by Palak Group from BPT. Abhyudaya Group from Nursing College enthralled everyone with a skit based on college life.

Aanchal group from Yoga Science College won a lot of applause from the audience. Muskaan group from BSLP added color to the evening with its mesmerizing Garhwali dance.

Yashika Group from Nursing College presented Punjabi Giddha and Rashmi Group forced everyone to dance with their Rajasthani dance performance.

Faculty of Yoga Science College Dr Ankit Sharma's excellent presentation on flute exhilarated the audience.

Solo Song and Dance were presented by Dr Ankit Sharma, Vijay Rawat, Tulika, Shubham Bala, Srishti, Abhilasha, Ayushi Juyal, Sumit Dhokwal, Jayant, Srishti Pant and Manish Pathak.

Pandav dance by Aakriti Group from Nursing College in the end made the function memorable.

Vice Chancellor Dr Dhasmana presented a mesmerizing song on the demand of the students.

Himotsav 2023 came to an end with the sound of ‘once more-once more’ renting the air.