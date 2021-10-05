Sparsh Ganga team distributes ration kits in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Oct: The Sparsh Ganga team today distributed free ration kits to underprivileged women working in homes of Defence Colony, Nehru Colony and Navada under the Akshaya Patra Abhiyan.

It may be recalled that the Sparsh Ganga initiative has been taken at the national level by actor, dancer and social activist Arushi Nishank, daughter of Haridwar MP and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Dehradun coordinator of Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan, Sushma Kukreti, said on this occasion that initiatives were being organised from time to time on cleanliness campaigns, tree plantation and uplift of weaker sections. She expressed happiness that the organisation had been doing its work sincerely.

The Sparsh Ganga team that distributed the rations included the campaign’s Dehradun coordinator Sushma Kukreti, Archana Bagri, Gauri Rautela, Richa Naithani, Archana Manodi, Nandita Chhetri, Kishan Kumar and Rahul.