Speaker celebrates PM Modi’s birthday with disabled children

By Our Staff Reporter

KOTDWAR, 17 Sep: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the disabled children of Bharti Devi Education Foundation, Jhandichaur, Kotdwar.

Under the Seva Week programme, the Speaker distributed financial assistance cheques to the disabled children of the Foundation and also distributed school-related materials to them. The Assembly Speaker also felicitated the teachers of the institution. She extended greetings to the Prime Minister on his birthday and wished him a long life.

The Speaker said that disabled children are an important part of society, and it is everyone’s responsibility to support social justice and development. Under the guidance of the PM, the Government has formulated schemes for children with disabilities in various fields, aimed at improving their lives. This includes helping them in their education, employment and social integration.

On this occasion, the President of the organisation, Kamlesh Kumar, expressed his gratitude to the Assembly Speaker for helping the disabled and working for them.

President Kamlesh Kumar, Councilor Manish Bhatt, Rajendra Bisht, Satish Gaur, Anand Ghildiyal, Rameshwari Devi, Kailash Khulbe, etc., were present on the occasion.