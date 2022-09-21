Speaker denies receiving report of inquiry committee

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri has denied the rumour that the inquiry report has been handed over by the inquiry committee set up on the recruitments in the Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat. The Speaker of the Assembly has said that this type of misleading rumour is being spread by social media which is completely wrong.

The Speaker has said that one month’s time has been given to the inquiry committee to submit its report. She said that no report has been submitted to her by the inquiry committee yet. Once it is submitted, the media will be informed about it.

In spite of the denial in this regard by Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, rumours continued to circulate. Some claimed that an interim report has already been submitted.