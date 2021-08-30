Speaker extends greetings for Krishna Janmashtami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 29 Aug: Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal has extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The Speaker stated in his message that the life of Krishna inspired everyone to fight unrighteousness, injustice and tyranny. Not only this, Krishna also inspired everyone to perform good karma, obtain knowledge, be devoted and a Yogi as taught by him in the Bhagwad Gita. He added that teachings of Krishna as revealed in the Gita were as relevant in the present times as had ever been in the past.

Aggarwal called upon people to imbibe the teachings of Krishna and contribute towards preserving the traditions of the state and the country for the future generations so that they could also imbibe the same social values and traditional culture that had inspired generations of Indians through history. The Speaker also called upon the people to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with mutual love and social harmony as well as by adhering to the Covid SOPs regarding social distancing.