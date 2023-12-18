Speaker inaugurates week long road safety awareness campaign in Kotdwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Dec: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan launched a week long road safety awareness campaign in Kotdwar today.

She administered the safety oath to everyone to follow the traffic rules.

The Speaker launched the road safety awareness campaign at Malviya Udyan located in Kotdwar market with the aim of making residents more aware.

She also distributed helmets to those riding motorcycles and scooters without helmets and made them aware of safety.

The Speaker also felicitated officers doing excellent work in the Transport Department.

On this occasion, she administered the oath on road safety rules to college students. Awareness was created to follow road safety rules. Emphasis was placed on wearing helmets while traveling on two- wheelers, and seat belts while driving four wheelers, not driving at high speed, not driving in the wrong direction, not using mobiles while driving. They took an oath not to use phones, not to drive under the influence of alcohol or intoxication, to always be ready to help people injured in road accidents, etc.

The Speaker advised running a road safety awareness campaign in all of Kotdwar for a week and also instructed the officials of the transport and police departments to strictly enforce the rules after a week.

On this occasion, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer Nikhil Sharma, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kotdwar, Vibhav Saini were also present.