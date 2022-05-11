Speaker Khanduri calls on UP Gov

By Our Staff Reporter
Lucknow, 10 May: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan paid a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, today.
The Speaker presented a sapling to the Governor on the occasion. At the same time, the Governor also greeted the Speaker with a shawl.
The Governor had a long discussion with Speaker Khanduri on various subjects related to Uttarakhand, including the functioning of the House and legislative work. There was also a conversation between the two on women empowerment.
The Governor congratulated Ritu Khanduri on her work as the Speaker. The Speaker invited the Governor to visit the Chardham in Uttarakhand.
