Speaker Khanduri calls on VP Naidu

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan paid a courtesy call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi on Thursday. She presented a bouquet to the Vice President.

During the courtesy call, the Vice President conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Speaker Khanduri on being elected the first woman Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand.

Khanduri discussed with the Vice President various issues related to the development of Uttarakhand. The Vice President also asked Ritu Khanduri about her experience of running the House for the first time as Speaker.