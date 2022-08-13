Speaker Khanduri celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Aug: On the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan today, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, conveyed her affection and blessings to her brother Manish Khanduri by tying a thread of protection, as well as wishing for his long life, happiness and prosperity. The Speaker said that this affection, love and dedication should always remain amongst them as well as amongst all the brothers and sisters in the state. Khanduri tied a rakhi on the wrist of her brother Manish Khanduri after reaching the residence of his father and former Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri in Vasant Vihar today. During this he also received the blessings of his parents. The Speaker stated on the occasion that this centuries old tradition of tying Raksha Sutra is a symbol of special bond between brother and sister and this sacred thread also signifies affection and trust between them.