Speaker Khanduri greets Chief Justice Sanghi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jun: Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan today paid a courtesy call on Justice Vipin Sanghi, the newly appointed Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, after he was sworn in.

On this occasion, the Speaker presented a sapling to the newly appointed Chief Justice and wished him a successful tenure. The Speaker said that the state of Uttarakhand will get the benefit of Justice Vipin Sanghi’s experience. He would set a unique paradigm in the judicial field. Talks were also held between the Speaker and the Chief Justice on various subjects regarding the state.