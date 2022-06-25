Speaker Khanduri prays at Baglamukhi Temple in Kangra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dharamshala, 23 Jun: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, during her visit to Dharamshala, paid obeisance with her family at the world famous Siddha Peeth, Baglamukhi, located in Kangra. Her husband, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, son Gaurang and daughter Devyani were also present. The Speaker prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state by performing a Havan at the temple.

The Speaker is in Dharamsala to participate in the three-day women legislators’ conference. After offering prayers, she said that she would continue to strive for the development of Uttarakhand and the service of society. She had prayed to Maa Baglamukhi to provide strength in this endeavour.

After this, Speaker Khanduri also visited the Namgyal Monastery of the Dalai Lama, located in McLeodganj, Dharamsala.