Speaker Khanduri reviews flood protection work in Kotdwar

KOTDWAR, 25 Jul: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan held a review meeting at her residence in Kotdwar with the Pauri District Magistrate and high officials of all departments regarding flood protection works.

During this, the Speaker gave necessary suggestions and directions to the officers.

She inquired from the officials about the progress of the bridge being constructed with the help of Hume pipes on the Malan River.

The Public Works Department said that more than 24 Hume pipes have been laid on the Malan River so far and the construction work is going on day and night on a war footing. She asked the work be completed soon.

The Speaker directed the officials to complete the alternative route within a stipulated period to provide relief to the residents of Kotdwar at the earliest.

She also directed the officers to maintain constant vigil on the situation in Kotdwar and provide immediate relief to the affected.

Khanduri also asked for the report on the work done by the departments on the alternate route Mawakot-Kanva Ashram.

Along with this, the Speaker also instructed to cleaning up of the road by cutting bushes on the alternative route and to install solar lights on the roads as soon as possible.

She also directed the officers to be always in alert mode and restore blocked roads, damaged power and drinking water lines as soon as possible. She asked them to carry out flood protection works with quality as per the highest standards.

Pauri District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, SDM Pramod Kumar, SDM Manjit Singh, PWD Executive Engineer DP Singh, Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra Sharma, PMJSY Executive Engineer SK Mamgai, Municipal Commissioner Vaibhav Gupta, Forest Deputy Incharge Pooja Payal and Executive Engineer, Irrigation, Ajay John attended the meeting.